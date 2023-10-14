Islanders hold separate vigils in support of Israelis, Palestinians as war rages

Islanders supporting both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict gathered in downtown Charlottetown at two separate vigils this week.

On Friday at the Charlottetown cenotaph, Islanders attended a candlelight village for Israelis who have died in the conflict. It was hosted by the P.E.I. Jewish community.

On Saturday, the P.E.I. Muslim Society hosted in solidarity with Palestinians at the same site.

It's been a week since Hamas launched a surprise attack that saw more than 1,300 Israeli civilians killed and more than a hundred hostages taken, according to the Israeli government.

Israel's response, including a days-long bombardment of the Gaza Strip, has resulted in the deaths of more than 2,200 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials say 1,500 Hamas fighters have been killed in the conflict. Hamas also continues to launch rockets into Israel.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forced out of their homes. A 24-hour deadline imposed by the Israeli government for residents to evacuate the north of Gaza expired on Saturday, ahead of an expected ground assault.

Palestinians 'just want to live like everybody else'

More than a hundred people attended the vigil in support of the Palestinians in Charlottetown Saturday afternoon.

"It was very important for me and for many people here today to show and to demonstrate our solidarity with the Palestinian people and especially with the Gazan people," said Zain Esseghaier with the P.E.I. Muslim Society.

"I'm here because I'm supporting people who are oppressed and have been oppressed, humiliated, killed for the last 75 years."

Zain Esseghaier with the P.E.I. Muslim Society said he wanted to show solidarity with the Palestinian people. (Arturo Chang/CBC)

Rania Farouk Ismail, who is in the society's executive board, called what's happening in Gaza a genocide.

"There are Palestinians here who have some families still there in Gaza Strip. They are not hearing from them, there is no power, there is no internet, and they are all feeling bad. They're scared," she said.

"Their only mistake [was] they were born there.... We are feeling for them."

Rania Farouk Ismail speaks to people who showed up to the vigil Saturday. She said she knows many people with families in Palestine who are scared. (Arturo Chang/CBC)

Some people at the vigil told CBC News they have friends and family in the area, but they didn't know if they managed to get out.

Mohammed Lahloub said his family was driven out of their homes and came to Gaza in 1948. Most left in the decades following because of the living conditions, he said, but at least one family member has died since the conflict began.

'Palestinian civilians just want to live like everybody else,' says Mohammed Lahloub. 'They don't want nothing to do with all this war.' (Arturo Chang/CBC)

"This could be your friend, this could be your father, this could be your mother, and you can't imagine the pain that these parents have to go through pulling their kids out of the rubble. We just pray that they get protected somehow," he said.

"Palestinian civilians just want to live like everybody else. They don't want nothing to do with all this war."

Attack 'unjustifiable'

At the cenotaph Friday, several dozen people lit candles and sang Hebrew prayers.

Several dozen attended a vigil in remembrance of the Israelis who've died in the conflict at the Charlottetown cenotaph Friday. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Lisa Kessler, vice-president of the P.E.I. Jewish Community, said her heart breaks for family, friends and other Israelis who she said are used to living under circumstances they didn't ask for, and that all of them know at least one person who has died.

She said the attack by Hamas was "unjustifiable."

Lisa Kessler, vice-president of the P.E.I. Jewish Community, said her heart breaks for family, friends and other Israelis who she said are used to live under circumstances they didn't ask for. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"As a Jew myself, I was not willing to remain invisible and silent," Kessler said.

"I had to express my horror at the atrocities that have been happening this week. It's unspeakable to me. So, I was grateful to be able to come together with my community and that we stood in solidarity to express our moral outrage at these events."

Oren Buium said all his family, including parents and brothers, are in Israel and that he's worried about their safety.

Buium, who served in the Israel's air force for eight years, said the attack brought back difficult memories.

People lighted up candles and sung Hebrew prayers during the vigil. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"This is the least we can do to support our troops and our families back home. They need to know that they have our back here, and this is the best we can do to keep high morale," he said.

"Israeli people, the Jewish people, luckily, are very resilient. We survived the Holocaust. We survived the wars in '48, we survived wars in '67 and '73, and so much more.... [The troops] have to prevail, because if we don't, there will not be Israel anymore."

Oren Buium said all his family, including parents and brothers, are in Israel and that he's worried about their safety. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Rafael Barbosa, originally from Brazil, said the conflict is only going to escalate, and many lives will be lost.

Barbosa said the candlelight vigil wasn't about making a political statement.

"We're just paying respect for human lives. You know, a lot of the Jewish community here have family back in Israel. There's been, like, really hard days for them. So we're just showing support," Barbosa said.

"The reactions, both sides of the conflict, they're very extreme. So sometimes it's hard to keep spirit, like, in peace and try to be rational, but mostly I would say [I feel] sad and devastated. It's disheartening."