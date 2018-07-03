2 people rescued at Cabot Beach after getting caught in a rip current

Two swimmers at Cabot Beach in P.E.I. had to be rescued after they were caught in a rip current on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Cpl. Mike Lutley, with East Prince RCMP, says a man and woman — both in their 20s — ran into trouble when they went a little too far from shore at around 3 p.m.

"They were initially swimming inside the designated area, the buoyed area," Lutley said.

Anyone that doesn't have experience around the ocean, some of the currents and stuff that you may encounter around Prince Edward Island are very strong. - Cpl. Mike Lutley, East Prince RCMP

"They actually went outside that area. The lifeguards immediately noticed that they went outside that area. They entered the water to warn them, and as they entered the water to warn them, they had noted that they had got caught in a riptide that was just beyond the buoys."

Both lifeguards went out to help, with one able to rescue the woman and bring her back to shore using a floatation device.

The other stayed with the man until a civilian boat, prompted by the lifeguards to help, arrived to carry him in.

The man was unconscious for 15-20 minutes according Lutley, though he said it was unclear whether it was because of inhaling water, or hypothermia.

He was resuscitated on scene and the pair were brought to Prince County Hospital by ambulance.

They were released Sunday night.

Words of warning

Lutley said this is the first time East Prince RCMP have responded to an emergency involving a rip current, though he acknowledged police aren't always called to such situations.

He wants Islanders and tourists to be aware of the dangers associated with rip currents and the ocean in general.

"Anyone that doesn't have experience around the ocean, some of the currents and stuff that you may encounter around Prince Edward Island are very strong," he said.

"We want to caution people ... stay within the confined areas, the areas that are sectioned off for swimmers. Always like to remind people that if they're not a strong swimmer maybe a beach that's supervised by a lifeguard is a good option."

More P.E.I. news