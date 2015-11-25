Paid leave for victims of domestic violence will soon be law on P.E.I.

Islanders who need time off work to deal with issues related to domestic violence can receive paid leave starting next month.

Starting Nov. 1, employees can take up to three days paid, and seven days unpaid, as a result of changes to the Employment Standards Act.

Women's advocates applaud the move.

"The person who experiences violence doesn't have to use only their own resources," said Jane Ledwell, executive director of the P.E.I. Advisory Council on the Status of Women. "They have support without wondering how it will affect employment."

Victims as well as close family members may be entitled to the paid leave. It can be taken all at once or intermittently. The employee needs to have been on the job for at least three months.

The changes are similar to employment standards coming into place across Canada. But hurdles still remain, according to women's advocates.

"The biggest challenge even with the leave in place is going to be disclosing that violence has occurred," said Ledwell.

Written evidence from a social worker or health professional may be required in some circumstances. Under the new regulations, employers have the ability to require such documentation.

P.E.I.'s legislation does not apply to workers who are employed under a collective agreement — a common situation in unionized workplaces. However, union contracts typically now include domestic violence leave, according to Island labour leaders. They said the extension of paid leave to all workers is long overdue.

"I think having this in place could possibly save lives," said Karen Jackson, president of the Prince Edward Island Union of Public Sector Employees.

The province consulted with the public, advocacy groups and with employers. Employers must provide the paid leave if the worker meets the requirements.

"If they need to move, if they're in an emergency situation and need to move residence quickly, if they need to seek medical services or legal services, they can qualify," said Patricia McPhail, director of labour and industrial relations, with the Department of Economic Growth.

Some workplaces already have domestic violence leave. The City of Charlottetown provides its employees with up to three weeks paid leave to deal with issues related to domestic violence.

