Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
PEI·New

U.S. recalls oysters imported from P.E.I. due to salmonella concerns

Some oysters from Prince Edward Island have been recalled in the United States due to the possible presence of salmonella and E. coli.

Oysters were exported to 6 states along the Atlantic coast

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
A plate of shucked oysters sits on a bed of crushed ice, with lemon wedges on the side.
Oysters are shown in a file photo. The oysters that may be contaminated with salmonella and E. coli were harvested and shipped to the U.S. on Oct. 10. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Some oysters from Prince Edward Island have been recalled in the U.S. due to the possible presence of salmonella and E. coli.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory Friday to restaurants and retailers to dispose of oysters from Future Seafoods Inc. of Bedeque, P.E.I., harvested from area PE9B and shipped on Oct. 10.

The oysters were exported to Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Contaminated oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems, the FDA said in its advisory.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now