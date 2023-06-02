U.S. recalls oysters imported from P.E.I. due to salmonella concerns

Some oysters from Prince Edward Island have been recalled in the U.S. due to the possible presence of salmonella and E. coli.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an advisory Friday to restaurants and retailers to dispose of oysters from Future Seafoods Inc. of Bedeque, P.E.I., harvested from area PE9B and shipped on Oct. 10.

The oysters were exported to Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Contaminated oysters can cause illness if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems, the FDA said in its advisory.