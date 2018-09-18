Oysters recalled from P.E.I. plant
Future Seafoods of Fernwood, P.E.I., has recalled its Malpeque brand oysters due to possible salmonella contamination.
The recall is for the 25 count package, with a harvest/process date of 09/10/18 and harvest location of PE9B. There is no UPC on the package.
The recall is a result of Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. There have been no reported illnesses connected to the oysters.
According to CFIA, the oysters were distributed in Quebec and possibly nationally. The oysters should not be eaten. They should be thrown out or returned to the supplier.
