P.E.I. oyster fishermen protest lack of buyers

About two dozen oyster fishermen gathered at Hurds Point RV Campground in P.E.I. to protest a lack of buyers this season.

Bob MacLeod, president of the P.E.I. Shellfish Association, says about 100 wild oyster fishermen are without buyers.

He said in his 42 years as a fisherman, it's the first time he has been unable to sell his catch.

Many fishermen said they are hoping the federal government will step in to provide support.

Some oyster fishermen were out in the water Monday, while others looked on from shore.

