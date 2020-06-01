P.E.I. oyster fishermen protest lack of buyers
About two dozen oyster fishermen gathered at Hurds Point RV Campground in P.E.I. to protest a lack of buyers this season.
About 100 wild oyster fishermen are without buyers, according to the shellfish association
About two dozen oyster fishermen gathered at Hurds Point RV Campground in P.E.I. to protest a lack of buyers this season.
Bob MacLeod, president of the P.E.I. Shellfish Association, says about 100 wild oyster fishermen are without buyers.
He said in his 42 years as a fisherman, it's the first time he has been unable to sell his catch.
Many fishermen said they are hoping the federal government will step in to provide support.
Some oyster fishermen were out in the water Monday, while others looked on from shore.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Tony Davis
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.