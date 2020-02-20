Oyster education a tasty lesson for P.E.I. tourism operators

Tourism operators in western P.E.I. are getting a taste of of the oyster industry.

The oyster education sessions are organized by the North Cape Coastal Drive tourism area partnership.

"The North Cape coastal drive is the Canadian oyster coast and we need to have a bit more pride in the producers and the operators in the region," said executive director Carrie Quinn.

"What we are doing is a training session to give more confidence to people, to learn a bit more in-depth theory on oysters."

The session this week near Alberton, P.E.I., included tourism operators, an experiential service provider and people involved with various festivals and events in the region.

'They're people's livelihoods and they're more than the traditional, eat-at-a-restaurant type thing,' says Quinn. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Quinn said it's important for people in the tourism industry to share the story behind the oysters they are serving.

"When you're with somebody in the region and you learn the backstory of it, it really brings it home — it's more than they're really good," Quinn said.

"They're people's livelihoods and they're more than the traditional, eat-at-a-restaurant type thing."

'Just fantastic'

Certified red seal chefs Tyler Gallant and Christine Murnaghan presented to the group.

Gallant is chef-owner of Gallant's Shellfish and Seafood and Gallants & Co., along with Murnaghan, who is also a product developer at Canada's Smartest Kitchen.

"I think it's fantastic," Gallant said.

"The more awareness there is about oysters, tips on technique and sharing ideas with other people in the industry is just fantastic."

Christine Murnaghan demonstrates one way of shucking an oyster. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Gallant said there is enormous potential to promote oysters.

"I think visitors want to know where their food comes from, they travelled to P.E.I. to know how it's grown, where it comes from, who's involved," Gallant said.

"By operators knowing their oysters a little bit better it means that we can relay that message to the consumer."

1st oyster ever

For Lisa Reid, co-owner of Briarwood Coastal Cottages and Lodge, the oyster education session was her first time shucking and tasting an oyster.

She and her husband moved to P.E.I. from Ontario five months ago.

"First oyster ever. It was wonderful, the teachings were really great," Reid said.

"I thought it was going to be difficult. It looked easy as they were demonstrating, but it was actually fairly easy to do."

The tourism association says the goal is to have as many people as possible in the region trained in oyster service. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Reid said they plan to integrate oysters into their tourism operation.

"We'd like to do oyster shucking Saturdays, possibly with some pairings, start small with that, with guests and locals and hopefully grow that," Reid said.

"I think everything on P.E.I. comes with a story and that's what people are after."

'They're salty, they're plump'

Perry Gotell travelled to the oyster education session from Georgetown, P.E.I.

His company, Tranquility Cove Adventures, has just started an oyster-tonging experience in front of his house, on a lease on the Brudenell River.

"I want to learn as much as I can to give the visitor the best bang for the buck that they can when it comes to tasting, experiencing how oysters grow," Gotell said.

Perry Gotell, left, of Tranquility Cove Adventures, has just started an oyster-tonging experience in front of his house, on a lease on the Brudenell River. (Ken Linton/CBC)

Gotell is targeting his oyster experiences at winter visitors.

"Oysters this time of year, they're so amazing, they're salty, they're plump," Gotell said.

"I think that it's just a missed opportunity if we don't take advantage of this in the wintertime, for our visiting people."

Certified red seal chefs Tyler Gallant and Christine Murnaghan presented to the group. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

Quinn said the goal is to have as many people as possible in the region trained in oyster service.

"I wish that they will take the passion that Tyler and Christine have for oysters back and really share that with the people they work with," Quinn said.

The tourism group also hosts a Fall Flavours event in Northport, P.E.I., called Oysters on the Pier.

