Widow's lawsuit after death at P.E.I. race track may proceed, Appeal Court rules

The P.E.I. Court of Appeal has ruled a lawsuit over a fatal accident at Oyster Bed Speedway a decade ago can continue.

Robert Michael Stevens, 30, of New Brunswick died when his car flipped during a race at the speedway in August 2013.

His widow, Sharon Stevens, filed a lawsuit two years later alleging his death was the result of a botched rescue attempt.

The race track, the Maritime Pro Tour and Shaw's Towing argued that Stevens had signed waivers before the race which amounted to a voluntary assumption of risk.

P.E.I. Supreme Court Justice Tracey L. Clements disagreed in a 2022 ruling, allowing the lawsuit to move forward.

"Even if the deceased did voluntarily assume the risk, [this] does not bar the dependents' claim against the defendants," Clements wrote.

"While I appreciate the creativity of the defendants' argument, with respect, it is inconsistent with the statutory regime."

The Appeal Court justices agreed with the lower court's decision, saying the province's Fatal Accidents Act allows for lawsuits when wrongful deaths occur even if waivers are in place.

The judgment says P.E.I. is different from other Canadian jurisdictions on this point.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. The decision released does not assign blame in Stevens's death.

Stevens was an experienced driver on the Maritime stock car circuit. In addition to his wife, he left behind two children.