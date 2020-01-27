Suspects sought after man sustains injuries in Oyster Bed home invasion

A 67-year-old man was robbed by two masked men who entered his home in Oyster Bed, P.E.I., on Saturday evening, according to RCMP.

Police responded to a call shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the masked suspects took some cash from the house and left in a dark pickup truck.

"They stayed for a short time and left with that quantity of cash," said Sgt. Craig Eveleigh with Queens District RCMP.

Eveleigh said police are unable to release the exact amount of money taken. He also said the suspects were armed, but wouldn't disclose what weapons were used during the robbery.

The man sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident, and was treated at the scene by Island EMS.

While the victim didn't indicate that he knew the suspects, police believe the incident was targeted.

"The short conversation that he had with the suspects, the nature of that conversation led us to believe that the suspects knew what they were going to the house for," he said.

RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public to identify the two suspects. In the meantime, police are following up on leads and checking cameras in the area.

RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation. Eveleigh said there is no risk to the public.

