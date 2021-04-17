New Oyster Bed Bridge finally complete
After months of construction and delays, the new Oyster Bed Bridge on Route 6 has reopened.
Project began in mid-October
The project began in mid-October and was expected to be completed by the end of February.
Traffic on the road is moving freely, but government officials say site work will continue for the next week or so.
They are asking that people drive through the area with caution.