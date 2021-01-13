Oyster Bed Bridge replacement will be month longer than expected

Work on the Oyster Bed Bridge replacement will take longer than expected.

The project began in mid-October and was expected to be completed by the end of February.

The Department of Transportation says it's aiming to open to traffic on March 31.

Deb MacDonald, who lives on Route 6 not far from the bridge, says it adds five or 10 minutes to her trip into North Rustico, but it also has its benefits.

"We're enjoying living on a dead end street. There is absolutely no traffic other than the people working on the bridge," she said.

"People are out walking their dogs and strolling, we're just enjoying the lack of traffic. I wish it was the summer."

MacDonald, who is retired, said it is normally a busy road and she understands it has been an inconvenience for many others who are travelling to hockey, school or the doctor.

"We kind of have to backtrack, we go down to the Oyster Bed store and go through the roundabout and go down to the Crooked Creek Road. It's probably an extra five or 10 minutes."

