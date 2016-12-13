Opioids not a factor in death of woman, coroner's office says

The sudden death in February of a P.E.I. woman in her 20s was not related to opioids as initially believed, the chief coroner's office says.

The coroner's office recently completed its examination into the death. It did not specify the cause.

In a news release, it said evidence previously collected suggested the accidental overdose was related to the consumption of a cannabis product laced with other illicit drugs. However, autopsy results demonstrated that those drugs were not present in the person's body.

When illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and other opiate or deadly drugs, are confirmed to be present in Island communities, the Chief Public Health Office and law enforcement partners will notify Islanders.

Anyone using illicit drugs, or anyone who knows of others using, is encouraged to carry a naloxone kit. Any Islander can get a free naloxone kit from the provincial needle exchange program or by calling 1-877-637-0333.

