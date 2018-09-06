Overcrowded schools not just a Stratford issue, says parent group

While there has been a lot of talk about new schools in Stratford as P.E.I.'s Public Schools Branch consults on a new schools plan, the issue affects everyone in the Charlottetown area, says a parent advocacy group.

The branch is wrapping up meetings on overcrowding at six Charlottetown schools this week. For the high schools, in particular, a proposed solution has been a new schools in Stratford for students in Grades 7 to 12.

Currently, Stratford students are bused to Charlottetown after elementary school.

Lindy MacQuillan of the Facebook group Parents Concerned with Overcrowded Schools said while there has been a lot of talk about Stratford, it is important for parents to understand the problem is not just about Stratford, and that they need to stay engaged to ensure a proper solution.

"This isn't a Stratford issue. This is an issue for all of us. We are all, at this juncture, sending our kids to overcrowded schools," said MacQuillan.

Parents need to stay engaged in this process, says Lindy MacQuillan. (CBC)

"If we don't come up with a solution we're going to have well over 700 too many children going into our high schools. That's bigger than Three Oaks [High School in Summerside]."

The Public Schools Branch is looking at a number of possible options, including both new schools in Stratford and expanding schools in Charlottetown.

At a public meeting at Charlottetown Rural Wednesday, schools director Parker Grimmer said people seemed to be leaning toward the new schools option.

A meeting on elementary schools will be held Thursday night at Spring Park Elementary. A survey on the schools question remains open, and there is still a chance for individuals or groups to make presentations directly to the Public Schools Branch board of directors.

