P.E.I. couple named Canada's Outstanding Young Farmers

Justin and Laura Rogers of Brae, P.E.I., have been named Canada's Outstanding Young Farmers for 2019.

The couple runs Picturesque Farms, which has been in the Rogers family for six generations.

Canada's Outstanding Young Farmers Program recognizes young farmers who "exemplify excellence in their profession." Eligible nominees must be farm operators between 18 and 39 who derive a minimum of two-thirds of their income from their farm operations.

Two winners were chosen from seven finalists representing different regions of the country. They were announced Friday night at an event in Fredericton. The Rogers family represented Atlantic Canada. The other winner was the team of Simon Michaud and Mylene Bourque from Quebec.

Rogers' farm produces various crops such as wheat, oats and barley and has a small herd of cattle.

They are the fifth Island couple to be named Canada's Outstanding Young Farmers since the recognition program began in 1980. The last winners from P.E.I. were Andrew and Heidi Lawless of Kinkora in 2014.

