More than 100 Islanders access 'client-centred' social services pilot in 1st month

A pilot project to bring social services closer to the people who need them is attracting a crowd in downtown Charlottetown.

In January, the province announced plans to create a space to bring together government and community services — such as help with employment, financial assistance counselling, food and housing — and make them more accessible to Islanders struggling with issues including homelessness, poverty or mental health.

The province reports 133 people have used the rented space at 211 Euston St. since its doors opened Jan. 15.

"It's client-centred, so it means that services that the clients need on an everyday basis, they don't have to go looking for them, they're actually there," said Mike Redmond, organizer of the Community Outreach Centre.

"They don't have to phone someone, they don't have to navigate a system."

Redmond says there are anywhere from 10 to 15 partner organizations offering services in the shared centre. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

'Opportunity to avert crisis'

The centre is located in a former retail space on a corner lot in a busy downtown residential neighbourhood. The people who drop in are looking for help with the day-to-day challenges of making ends meet: securing employment, finding housing, getting social assistance benefits, and ensuring food security, among others.

The pilot is a collaboration between the P.E.I. Department of Social Development and Housing and local community groups and service providers. Redmond said there are anywhere from 10 to 15 partners offering services in the shared space.

Frigid weather in recent days has increased the activity in the centre. On a cold day, Redmond says they could get anywhere from 40 to 50 people. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

A working group consisting of service providers, government and local community activists is working to ensure the Community Outreach Centre better serves the people who drop in.

This includes highlighting and addressing gaps in their shared networks, like ensuring clients have somewhere to go between the homeless shelters closing in the morning and reopening in the evening, as well as transportation to and from those spaces.

Redmond said housing is a common topic among clients coming in the door.

"Whether it's addictions, mental health, or seeking jobs, if you don't have a home or a roof over your head, it's hard to address the other area of concern," he said.

"We have the opportunity to avert crisis and sometimes do some mediation with tenants and landlords and we found that quite [an] effective way of keeping people in long-term, stable housing."

Frigid weather in recent days has increased the activity in the centre. On a cold day, Redmond said they could get anywhere from 40 to 50 people.

Pilot evaluation

The pilot project runs until April 1, and then there will be an assessment of whether a centre like the temporary storefront on Euston is a long-term need for those in the city.

The province has provided an initial budget of $50,000 for the program this winter, which covers rent and other expenses for the site.

The space also serves as a warming centre with laundry, phone and computer access for clients.

