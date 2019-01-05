Province too hands off with Outreach Centre for homeless, says opposition

While praising the work of the non-profit group that is taking over operations of the provincial government's Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown, opposition parties are voicing concerns about the province's overall approach to the helping people who are homeless.

The government announced Tuesday that the Adventure Group, a registered charity established in 1992 to address the needs of young people and their parents, would take over the centre next month. The group is planning more services, including additional case management, access to mental health services and career counselling.

Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly said The Adventure Group does incredible work, but he is concerned about the state of the Outreach Centre.

"This is a tough position for them to be in, because government didn't consult when they developed the Outreach Centre," said McNeilly.

"So here we are, where the oversights and management, which belongs to [Social Development and Housing] Minister [Brad] Trivers, has not done the adequate work to provide the services."

McNeilly said he has been asking for data and assessment records for the centre, which is currently operated by the Salvation Army, but has not received them. He now wants to see the province's contract with The Adventure Group.

Green MLA Karla Bernard is also concerned that government will not provide the centre with the support it needs, saying the government does not have a coherent strategy for helping people who are homeless on P.E.I.

"It comes down to political will," said Bernard.

"This is not something that probably the bulk of their voters are calling them about. They're probably not hearing much about this, but it is a matter of life or death."

Bernard said she is pleased the government is recognizing a community organization that may be in a better position to assist the clients at the centre. McNeilly, however, said a consistent housing strategy would be better served by having the government run it.