Outbreaks at O'Leary hospital and Prince County corrections centre over, CPHO says

Outbreaks at the Community Hospital O'Leary and Prince County Correctional Centre are now over, according to the Chief Public Health Office.

In a release late Thursday afternoon, the CPHO said that there are now two people in hospital due to COVID-19 and one person in hospital who was admitted for other reasons and was either COVID positive on admission or tested positive after being admitted.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday there are 310 new cases. These new cases are still under investigation.

There are 2,148 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I. and there have been 11,257 total cases. Over the last seven days there have been an average of 213 cases per day.

There are still outbreaks in certain high-risk settings, including three long-term care facilities: Andrews of Park West, Clinton View Lodge and South Shore Villa.

The community care facility Corrigan Home also has an outbreak. There are 21 early-learning and child-care centres with cases or outbreaks — 13 are open, two are closed and six are operating at a modified or reduced capacity.