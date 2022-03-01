P.E.I. will soon have 2 Senate vacancies

A P.E.I. senator who has spent nearly two decades in the Red Chamber says the growing number of vacancies in the Senate is becoming a problem.

Percy Downe is particularly concerned with the vacancies from the Island pointing to the U.S. border closure to P.E.I. potatoes as one issue which the Island Senators have been championing.

P.E.I. has four seats in the Senate.

But soon, two of those seats will be vacated.

Mike Duffy's seat has been vacant for almost a year, since the former broadcaster hit mandatory retirement last May.

'We're a small province, we have lots of issues'

This month, Diane Griffin turns 75, which will create a second vacancy in the Senate from P.E.I.

Sen. Percy Downe says he is confident the prime minister will announce a new Senator for P.E.I. soon. (CBC)

"I hope the positions are filled as soon as possible," said Downe, who was appointed to the Senate in 2003 and has another seven years before he reaches the mandatory retirement age.

"We're a small province. We have lots of issues. We need as many voices as we can in Ottawa working on them and there are lots of issues directly affecting Prince Edward Island and we need a P.E.I. perspective on them."

There are now 14 vacancies in the 105-seat Senate. After Griffin retires on March 18, there will be 15 vacancies.

Don Desserud, a UPEI political science professor, said P.E.I. is losing its clout in Ottawa with the growing number of vacancies in the Senate from the Island.

"This is an issue," said Desserud.

Limiting the Island's voice

"We have four Senate seats, we have four seats in the House of Commons, that's eight people that represent Prince Edward Island in Parliament and right now we're down one and we're going to be down two and that does limit the voice of the Island in Parliament and I think that is an issue to be concerned with."

This month, Diane Griffin turns 75, which will create a second vacancy for P.E.I. in the Senate. (Christian Patry/CBC)

Desserud said vacancies have been an ongoing problem in the Senate. He said part of the problem is the application process which includes a panel of federal and provincial officials.

"Islanders, if you're interested in applying to become a Senator, you go online and you fill out a form and you can send it in, you need references, and they have basically a commission that is looking at these applications and that's the names that are carried forward and that, of course, takes time as well."

After March 18, P.E.I. will only have two Senators, Downe and Brian Francis, who was appointed in 2018 and can serve until 2032.

The Privy Council Office in Ottawa, which supports the prime minister and cabinet, said in a statement, "work is continuing to establish the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments for Prince Edward Island and other jurisdictions."

The statement went on to say provinces and territories have had the opportunity to participate by recommending individuals from their jurisdictions to serve on the board.

'I suspect we'll hear shortly'

"Appointments to the advisory board will be made and announced in due course. Once the advisory board is established, they will decide when to start reviewing applications, and updates will be posted on their website."

CBC News also reached out to Premier Dennis King's office for comment but did not hear back before deadline.

Downe is confident the prime minister will announce a new Senator for P.E.I. soon. He doesn't believe it's the process that is delaying the appointments.

"I think the bottleneck is when it comes to the decision out of the prime minister's office," said Downe.

"I suspect we'll hear shortly, I suspect within the next number of weeks we will hear at least one position. I have no inside knowledge but given the way the process works that we'll likely hear at least one before the end of June if not earlier."