Ottawa, P.E.I. announce $215M in highway improvements

The federal and provincial governments announced a major initiative Thursday morning to improve P.E.I. highways.
The $215-million project will include the resurfacing of 270 kilometres of the national highway system, an additional 52.5 kilometres of provincial roads, and the replacement of 18 bridges.
"From bridges to asphalt, investing in infrastructure is an investment in the growth of our communities and the safety of our people," said Transportation Minister Steven Myers in a news release.
The federal government is contributing $101 million to the project, with the province providing the remaining $114 million.
The money will be spent over the next four years.
