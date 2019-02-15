Skip to Main Content
P.E.I.-Ottawa sign joint agreement on addiction treatment

The federal government and P.E.I. signed a $1.1 million agreement Friday to improve addictions treatment on the Island.

Peer counselling, opioid replacement, telehealth focus of agreement

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The plan includes improving access to opioid replacement therapy. (Kevin D. Liles/Associated Press)

The agreement includes $518,506 from the federal government and $566,000 from the province to improve access to and build on existing treatment services.

A joint news release focused on three particular areas.

  • Increasing peer counselling, where people with personal experience of addiction assist patients.

  • Enhancing telehealth with video connections.

  • Increasing access to opioid replacement therapy options.

"This new agreement will help us reduce the barriers for accessing opioid replacement therapy," said P.E.I. Public Safety Minister Jordan Brown.

Jordan Brown represented the provincial government at the announcement. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

"We continue to work with partners to enhance surveillance of opioid use, create more options for harm reduction and response, and increase access to treatment options and supports for all Islanders."

The agreement is through the federal government's Emergency Treatment Fund.

