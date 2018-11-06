P.E.I. announces some coverage for ostomy supplies

The government of P.E.I. has announced a new program to help Islanders living with an ostomy cover some of the supplies they require.

According to a news release, the new program will be open to Islanders who require a permanent ostomy and will cover 60 to 90 per cent of the costs of ostomy supplies — depending on the person's income — up to $2,400.

People living with an ostomy use a pouch to eliminate waste from their bodies. According to the province, there are about 585 people with an ostomy currently living in P.E.I.

The new program will come into effect Jan. 1.

