New P.E.I. health program helps older Islanders manage osteoporosis

A new program at Charlottetown's Queen Elizabeth Hospital is aimed at giving older Islanders who may be at risk of bone fractures, a better quality of life.

In January, the hospital launched its BreakFree fracture liaison service — the first of its kind in the province — for people over 50 who are at a higher risk for osteoporosis.

Ashley Poole is the program's nurse practitioner.

"With older adults, the effect of the break can be more debilitating. Say if they broke their hip, some people stay in the hospital for a long period of time and some people don't get to go home after they break their hip," she said.

Nurse practitioner Ashley Poole joined the fracture liaison service at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in January 2022. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"It can be quite debilitating for the patient and their family."

Through the fracture liaison service, Poole now works to identify potential candidates — those over the age of 50 who have previously broken a bone — and helps them start proper treatment. She then follows up as they heal.

Joan Adams was one of the program's earliest patients. She broke both of her shoulders in the last year, but like many Islanders, doesn't have a family doctor. She said the program changed her life.

"I just really appreciate that there's somebody there that I can talk to if I need to if I need any changes, or I'm worried about the drug I'm on, or if I have any interactions with my other medications, they're there to help me out with that," she said.

"It's a relief having someone there that you know you can call if you're having problems."

Dr. Martha Carmichael, provincial medical director for seniors care at Health P.E.I., said the program is a welcome addition to health care on the Island.

"Preventing that hip fracture may save someone's life. It may allow them to continue to live at home and be independent," she said.

Carmichael said the service saves the health-care system money by preventing hospitalizations, and reducing the need for rehabilitation programs or long-term care admissions. But it's the impact on patients that matters most.

Dr. Martha Carmichael says breaking a bone can have dire consequences for older adults. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC)

"It really means a lot, I think, to people to be able to avoid these fractures, live independently and have the quality of life they really, really want and they really deserve," she said.

Poole said the program has been well received in the community. She said she's seen about 280 patients since the service started in January, and hopes to see the program continue to grow.

"It's nice to see the change and that somebody is kind of taking charge and following these people and following up with them," she said.

"Hopefully we can prevent more broken bones, if we can, to have a positive impact on our health-care system."