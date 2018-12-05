P.E.I. government puts $225K toward new orthopedic clinic

For Islanders living with joint pain, the P.E.I. government's new orthopedic intervention clinic could offer some relief.

More than 80 Islanders have already been assessed at the clinic since it launched in November.

Shawna Wright is the nurse practitioner spearheading the clinic in collaboration with P.E.I.'s five orthopedic surgeons.

"My goal is to improve a patient's quality of life," Wright said.

The province has invested more than $225,000 over a two year period to get the project going.

Hopes to lighten to load for surgeons

The idea behind the clinic is to ensure patients are getting the most appropriate and timely care but also to lighten the load for orthopedic surgeons on the Island.

For Wright this means, "optimizing care and exploring all non-surgical treatment options."

"For patients who do require surgery, this means working with them to ensure they are as healthy as possible and prepared for surgery."

Islanders must be referred to the clinic by their family physician or nurse practitioner.

Referrals continue to grow

The referrals are then assessed by the orthopedic surgeons and nurse practitioner to determine if the patient requires surgery or whether they can benefit more from non-surgical interventions.

Referrals to specialized orthopedic services for consultations and surgery continue to grow each year.

From April 2015 to March 2018, more than 2,000 patients have been referred for hip and knee issues on the Island.

Out of patients who were assessed 76 per cent of referrals did not require surgery at all. Only 24 per cent of those referrals required a total joint replacement.

