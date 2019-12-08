'I wanted to help people': 10-year-old sells ornaments to support hospital

After a broken bone landed Alexa Aiken in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, she decided she wanted to give back to the people who took care of her.

She took all the money in her piggy bank, about $16.50, and told her mother she wanted to donate it to the hospital.

Her family chipped in and they made a small donation. After that experience, Alexa wanted to donate more.

She decided to make and sell Christmas ornaments with all proceeds to go to the hospital.

Aiken was able to donate $500 last year and hopes to double that this year. (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

The 10-year-old Aiken sells snowman ornaments for $5. Custom ones for local hockey players with their name and number on them sell for $10.

"I wanted to help people that were sick or hurt and needed medications," Alexa said.

She raised $500 last year and hopes to double that amount this year.

Alexa's mother, Kelley, wrote about the ornaments on social media. She said was overwhelmed by the response.

She said she's received notes from people telling her what a good thing her daughter is doing.

"I think people are pretty happy to see that someone so young is so thoughtful," she said.

She said she's impressed by her daughter's generosity.

Kelley Aiken has been overwhelmed by the response to her daughter's efforts. (Travis Kingdon/CBC )

"She has never once said, 'You know what, can we keep a bit of that?' It's all been, 'Let's give it.'"

She hopes the ornaments show that people can support charities regardless of age.

Alexa said she hopes the money helps the hospital purchase a new piece of equipment worth $1.5 million.

"I was expecting a little lower than that, but that's OK because, I mean, I'm going to try my best to make that much money," she said.

