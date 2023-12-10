Stars on church's Christmas tree pay tribute to loved ones

Islanders got an opportunity to get in the Christmas spirit, remember someone special and raise money for an 88-year-old organ all at the same time on Sunday.

St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlottetown hosted its annual Memorial Carol Sing, and invited participants to write the names of a loved one on a star and hang it on a tree.

Nevaeh Murray was there to remember her grandfather, David Curtis, who died in 2017.

"He used to have a large garden so he always used to bring me down to the garden with him and I always grew better vegetables than he did."

Sally Murray, Margaret Curtis and Nevaeh Murray were at the church to remember David Curtis. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Murray was there with her family, including her grandmother, Margaret Curtis. Margaret was remembering her husband and her son.

"They're special and they're always with us. We want to take this day to remember them especially."

The church was also raising money for its 1936 Casavant organ, which required about $10,000 in repairs last year.

The church is known for its acoustics and is often used for musical performances.

Stars with the names of loved ones wait to be put on the Christmas tree. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

The organ is a big part of the church atmosphere, said choir member Rob Thomson.

"The sound in this room, in this church, is wonderful, and everybody loves using this place for music."