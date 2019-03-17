Know a worthy recipient? Order of P.E.I. nominations close soon

The deadline to nominate Islanders for the 2019 Order of Prince Edward Island is approaching.

According to the government website, nominations must be received by the Office of the Secretary no later than 5 p.m. on March 29.

The province says the Order of Prince Edward Island is the highest honour it can bestow. It was established to recognize Islanders who make remarkable contributions to the social, economic and cultural life on P.E.I.

Last year's recipients of the Order of Prince Edward Island were Paralympian Mark Arendz of Hartsville, health-care advocate Heather Cutcliffe of Augustine Cove and farmer Irene Jewell of York.

The Order of P.E.I. is awarded by Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry at a ceremony at Fanningbank. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Anyone living in Prince Edward Island, or former long-term residents of the province, are eligible.

Elected federal, provincial or municipal representatives and members of the judiciary are not eligible for nomination while still holding office. Posthumous nominations are not accepted.

Making a nomination

Nominations can be made through the Legislative Assembly of P.E.I. website.

An independent advisory council considers each nomination and makes final recommendations to the premier as president of executive council. The premier then forwards those recommendations to the lieutenant-governor, who invests the successful nominees in the Order of Prince Edward Island.

More P.E.I. news