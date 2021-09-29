3 Islanders recognized for outstanding leadership

Noreen Corrigan, Maitland MacIsaac and Dr. Heather Morrison received the Order of Prince Edward Island at a ceremony at Government House on Wednesday.

They were selected from a total of 44 Islanders nominated to receive the award this year from Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry.

The order honours Islanders who have shown "individual excellence or outstanding leadership in their community and in their chosen occupation or profession," according to the government of P.E.I.

It is recognized as the highest honour that can be accorded to a citizen of P.E.I.

Corrigan, of Ten Mile House, is a business leader and advocate for seniors. She donated $100,000 for the creation of the Noreen and George Corrigan Scholarship Fund. The fund supports P.E.I. residents under the age of 30 who are either single mothers or individuals who have a learning disability, to enrol in post-secondary education.

MacIsaac, of Charlottetown, has taken a leading role in many service organizations and humanitarian projects. The order is the latest in MacIsaac's long list of awards, which includes the Senate 150th Anniversary Medal, the Rotary Paul Harris Fellow Award, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Award and the Provincial "Health for Life" Award for exceptional service to the community in the area of health promotion.

Morrison, of Charlottetown, has become a familiar face and guiding voice during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2007, she was appointed Chief Public Health Officer for P.E.I. In the last 19 months, she has guided the policies around the province's public health measures. She is P.E.I.'s first female Rhodes Scholar.