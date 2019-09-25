3 Islanders receive Order of P.E.I.

The 2019 recipients of the Order of Prince Edward Island were honoured at a special investiture ceremony at Government House on Wednesday.

Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry conferred the honour on Jeannette Arsenault of Albany, Leo Broderick of Charlottetown and Najmul H. Chishti of Charlottetown.

They were selected from a total of 46 Islanders nominated to receive the award this year.

Chishti is a retired research scientist, has been community leader as the president of the Muslim Society of P.E.I. and the driving force of youth table tennis for over 32 years.

Arsenault is a community volunteer and co-founder and owner of Shop and Play, formerly Cavendish Figurines, which has been operating since 1989.

Jeannette Arsenault, right, Leo Broderick, middle, and Najmul H. Chishti, second from left, were honoured for their contributions to P.E.I. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Broderick was awarded the order for his work as an activist for social and environmental justice, with a deep understanding of global and local issues.

The Order of P.E.I. was first conferred in 1996. It is awarded as a means of recognizing Islanders who have shown individual excellence or outstanding leadership in their community and in their chosen occupation or profession.

It is awarded annually following a public nomination process with recipients being selected by an independent nine-person advisory council each year.

Arsenault receives her medal on Wednesday at Government House. (Randy McAndrew/CBC) Broderick shares a laugh with King during the ceremony on Wednesday. (Randy McAndrew/CBC) The Order of P.E.I. is awarded annually following a public nomination process. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

