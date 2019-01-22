4 Island business leaders named to Order of Canada

Two Island power couples are among the 135 appointees named to the Order of Canada on Wednesday.

Kevin and Kathy Murphy and John and Hazel Robinson have been bestowed with one of Canada's most important civilian honours, which is meant to recognize outstanding contributions made by individuals to the country.

This year's list of appointees, which was announced by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, includes Canadian luminaries such as former senator Murray Sinclair and novelist Yann Martel.

Hazel and John Robinson were appointed to the Order for their leadership role in P.E.I.'s agricultural sector. (Submitted by Mary Robinson)

The Murphys were named to the Order for their leadership in conservation and tourism in P.E.I., as well as for "their mentorship of entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry," according to a news release.

The couple are the founders of Murphy Hospitality Group, which runs restaurants and two boutique hotels in the province as well as the Prince Edward Island Brewing Company. They've been in the hospitality industry for more than 40 years.

The Robinsons were appointed for their "leadership in Prince Edward Island's agriculture industry, and for their contributions to documenting local history in the community."

The Robinson family has run the Eric C. Robinson Inc. farming business for generations. John and Hazel have been involved in numerous charitable initiatives and in the 1990s, they published a community history of North Tryon, which took a decade to compile.

Recipient 'overwhelmed' by induction

He said he's "overwhelmed" by the honour.

"And almost a bit embarrassed to be selected over so many other great people that are on the Island and doing such great things in our community," he said.

Hazel noted the motto of the Order of Canada is "to desire a better country."

"I know that was in the Robinson family before I started a family, and when you're working with people like that, it's not hard work. It's enjoyable work," she said.

"There are times things can be hard. But overall, those are not the things you remember. You remember the good times."

The full list of appointees can be found here.