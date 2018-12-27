2 Islanders named to Order of Canada

The year-end honours list from Governor General Julie Payette includes two Prince Edward Islanders.

Payette announced 103 appointments to the Order of Canada Thursday morning. They include Island veterinarian Ian Dohoo and former lieutenant-governor Frank Lewis.

Lewis, a retired broadcaster with CFCY in Charlottetown, was lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2017. He was recognized for his contributions to "the economic, social and cultural well-being" of Prince Edward Island.

Dohoo is an emeritus member of the faculty at Charlottetown's Atlantic Veterinary College, and was a founding member of that faculty when the school opened in 1985. He retired in 2012 but continues to publish, with a specialty in the field of dairy cattle. Dohoo was recognized for his contributions to "veterinary and human epidemiology in developed and developing countries."

Also named to the order Thursday were author Ann-Marie MacDonald and Olympian Beckie Scott.

