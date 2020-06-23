Dr. Heather Morrison among 3 named to Order of P.E.I.

Three Islanders were announced Wednesday as the 2021 inductees to the Order of Prince Edward Island.

They are Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, entrepreneur and seniors' advocate Noreen Corrigan-Murphy, and community volunteer Maitland MacIssac.

Morrison has been chief public health officer for P.E.I. since 2007, and has become one of P.E.I.'s most familiar faces during the COVID-19 pandemic. She brought an impressive resume to the job. As P.E.I.'s first female Rhodes Scholar she earned two degrees at Oxford University before training as a doctor at Dalhousie.

"Heather's devotion as a medical professional is obvious but most recognizable is her leadership to keep Islanders safe. Her slogan 'be patient and kind' offers a reminder of the importance and value of caring while working together," said the release announcing her appointment to the order.

Noreen Corrigan-Murphy raised nine children, including two foster children, before becoming an entrepreneur at the age of 49.

Noreen Corrigan-Murphy retired last year at the age of 80. (Laura Meader/CBC)

She converted a house on Ellis Road in Charlottetown to Corrigan Lodge, a resident care home. The business expanded twice through the 1990s, eventually becoming Corrigan Home.

With a $100,000 donation, she created the Noreen and George Corrigan Scholarship Fund, for single mothers or individuals who have a learning disability to enrol in post-secondary education.

"She is a person that does not like spending a lot of money but thinks nothing of giving plenty of it away," said her Order of P.E.I. announcement.

Maitland MacIssac has taken a leading role in many service organizations and spearheading humanitarian projects. Those include being a founding board member of The Adventure Group, creating the P.E.I. Passport to Employment, and serving as chair of the International Children's Memorial Place.

'Maitland MacIsaac has richly and selflessly contributed to Islanders and beyond.' (Submitted by Maitland MacIsaac)

"A compassionate teacher, counselor, mentor and friend….to teachers, students, youth with challenges, parents, grandparents, grieving families, seniors, and the community as a whole. Maitland MacIsaac has richly and selflessly contributed to Islanders and beyond over his lifetime," the news release said.

Lieut-Gov. Antoinette Perry will present insignia of the order to the new inductees this fall during a ceremony at Government House in Charlottetown.

