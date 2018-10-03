Better late than never: Snow in Calgary delays Order of P.E.I. ceremony
3 new members inducted into Order of P.E.I.
A record snowfall in Calgary meant some waiting around at Fanningbank to finish the official Order of P.E.I. ceremony on Wednesday.
Mark Arendz, flying in from a training facility in Alberta, was delayed about an hour by the snow. But the other recipients — Heather Cutcliffe and Irene Jewell — were able to get a group picture with Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry while waiting for his arrival.
The Order of P.E.I. is the highest honour the province can bestow.
Mark Arendz
Arendz was recognized for his exceptional achievement in sport, and his work as a Kidsport Ambassador for P.E.I.
He won six Paralympic medals earlier this year, a Canadian record for a single Paralympics. That included medals in both biathlon and his first medals in cross-country skiing.
Arendz said the honour made him want to do more for the Island, and he encouraged others to work for their communities.
"Every day you do that one little thing," he said.
"Every day you go out there and do that little thing to help a community, grow a community, make it stronger. Whatever that community is, whether it's just within your neighbourhood, your area, your school, your province, or even your country. And perhaps even you get lucky enough to even challenge the world and make that a better place."
Heather Cutcliffe
Cutcliffe expressed her pride in being included in such a distinguished group as the Order of P.E.I.
She was honoured both for her work in her profession as an occupational therapist, and as a community volunteer. In her work she won awards for a project that brought occupational therapy into schools. As a volunteer she helped bring minor hockey to girls on the Island and worked for national organizations such as the Arthritis Society and the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
"I often volunteered my skills, my abilities, my energy, because I saw there was work to be done," said Cutcliffe.
"Everybody should roll up their sleeves, volunteer, help out, because together we can make a difference."
Irene Jewell
Jewell has been a role model for women farmers on the Island for decades.
She has been well-known for growing award-winning products, as a pioneer in farm and gardening tourism, and is a member of the P.E.I. Institute of Agrologists Hall of Fame.
Jewell was also active in the community, as a member of the Women's Institute, United Church Women, and even providing flower arrangements for community members who were sick or shut in.
"Deep down you think of others, and you like to share with them," she said.
With files from Brittany Spencer
