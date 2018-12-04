P.E.I.'s wild orchids get a new guide

Did you know some orchid varieties are quite common on P.E.I. but others are so rare that even their location is top secret?

Botanist Colin Chapman of the Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre gave a talk Tuesday evening at Beaconsfield's Carriage House in Charlottetown, exploring the orchids of P.E.I. and a new illustrated online guide.

"Some of them are extremely rare, only known from one location in the province, up to fairly common and widespread like the pink Lady's Slipper," Chapman told CBC Radio: Mainstreet's Angela Walker. "That's actually the most widespread in the province and you can find it all over the place."

'Still new plants being found'

There are currently 32 identified species of orchid on P.E.I., he said, along with two hybrids.

'What's not to love about orchids?' asks botanist Colin Chapman, who helped develop an online guide to P.E.I.'s orchids. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"Really rare species, especially for ones that could be vulnerable to poaching, we tend not to disclose their locations," Chapman said.

The most rare of all orchids on P.E.I. is the large purple Bog Orchid, Chapman said, which was discovered by the data centre's executive director several years ago.

"There's still plenty of discoveries to be made on the Island, still new plants being found, including orchids," he said.

'What's not to love?'

He's passionate about studying them, saying their diversity is fascinating. The shape of the flowers' petals has been shaped by their pollinators and their different habitats.

There are still plenty of plant species to be identified on P.E.I. including orchids, says Chapman. (Ruth Bitner)

"This has driven a lot of really neat floral designs that I think draw a lot of people to them — it's the beauty that draws them," Chapman said.

"What's not to love about orchids?" he said with a laugh. While he said "most people can relate to their beauty," he likes digging into the complicated biological origins of their forms and structures.

There is still plenty to learn about orchids — Chapman said even in the Maritimes there have been species that have turned out to be different than what was believed.

"Experts at the New York Botanical Garden recently realized what we called the Nodding Ladies' Tresses was at least three different species," he said.

'Lots of pictures'

The P.E.I. Museum and Heritage Foundation, Nature P.E.I. and the data centre have worked together to develop the first section of a new online Flora of P.E.I. — an online key or guide to orchids.

People are in awe of the beauty of orchids, but Chapman enjoys digging into the science of their appearance. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

"To help get around all the botanical jargon, we have lots of pictures to illustrate all the different characters that we're talking about," Chapman said.

"So if we want to talk about how a spur is curved in a certain way, well we have a picture to show you what we're talking about."

The illustrated key went online in April, he said, and it was a big job sorting through tens of thousands of photos for the right ones. Find it here.

