Needle exchange clients feel stigmatized by first responders, survey finds

Results of a survey put out by health officials on P.E.I. found that clients using needle exchange programs felt stigmatized by first responders and others.

The survey, completed over the last few months, was done to provide more information on the practices of P.E.I.'s needle exchange program, which started in 2010. There were 18 respondents to the survey.

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, said that the majority of responses indicated that people use opioids when they're alone and that the reaction to first responders was not always positive.

"Clients of the needle exchange program indicated they have felt stigmatized by first responders and others as a result of opioid use," Morrison said.

"We know that that is also very consistent with some of the messaging that has been highlighted across the country."

Morrison said that needs to change, and a key part of the messaging around harm reduction is about eliminating the stigma that surrounds opioid use.

It's important people don't hesitate to call 911 and "not to use [opioids] alone," Morrison said. As for any potential stigma from first responders, she said "that's what we'll continue to work on."

"I think there's some really good first responders ... and I don't think that is ever intended that way."

1 death this year, 4 accidental overdoses

In 2019, to date, there has been one accidental apparent opioid-related death and four people had accidental opioid-related overdoses.

As for how the province is dealing with the issue, Morrison said the plan is to establish a prescription monitoring program and to form a committee that will address pain management services, practices and education.

"We're certainly exploring how we move toward an integrated public health approach to problematic substance use, which would include opioids but also alcohol, tobacco and cannabis and other substances that would have a population-level health impact," she said.

More P.E.I. news