This Opinion column was written by Jenene Wooldridge, a Mi'kmaw author and executive director of L'nuey, based in Epekwitk (P.E.I.). For more information about CBC's Opinion section , please see the FAQ .

National Indigenous Peoples Day holds immense value in my heart. It is a powerful reminder of our enduring resilience, rich cultural heritage, and the urgent need to foster understanding and reconciliation in Canada.

I believe it is a day that is becoming more meaningful to all people across Canada, but it's not enough to wave a flag one day and go back to old habits on the next.

The fundamental reality of reconciliation is this: Truth must come first. And that truth must become a constant that transcends federal holidays and obligatory recognition.

In other words, reconciliation must play a part in the way we live — day in, day out.

We need to move beyond simply recognizing history and squarely place the current-day Indigenous reality into the present, with a clear view of our place in a new and more constructive future. In other words, we are a vibrant and active community that is increasingly contributing to the social, economic and cultural life of Canada. In that context, I believe our experience has to be celebrated in far more ways than just the tragic reality of colonialism.

I believe Indigenous people have valuable lessons to share about survival in the face of great challenges. — Jenene Wooldridge

I look forward to a time when all Canadians value the contribution that Indigenous peoples have to offer — a recognition that embraces what we have to contribute to Canada's ever-changing place in the world. For example, our long understanding of the need to foster and create a sustainable environment can offer hugely important lessons — not just to Canada, but the world.

Lessons to share

National Indigenous Peoples Day provides an opportunity to shed light on the vast array of Indigenous cultures, languages, art, and traditions that have thrived for thousands of years.

It can serve as an invitation for all Canadians to share in our rich, traditional knowledge. And I believe all Canadians can greatly benefit from that understanding.

As we grapple with a climate crisis, increasing political polarization, economic pressures and social woes, I believe Indigenous people have valuable lessons to share about survival in the face of great challenges. And in a time of increased political polarization and communities that seek answers in extreme positions, our history of consensus and compromise can help to serve as important examples of communities working together for collective benefits.

By sharing our stories, we invite others to deepen their understanding of our profound connection to the land and our ancestors.

Walking the path together

Ultimately, National Indigenous Peoples Day reminds us of the interconnectedness of all Canadians. It encourages us to recognize that the diversity of Indigenous cultures and perspectives is not separate from the Canadian identity but an integral part of it.

By embracing and celebrating Indigenous heritage, we nurture a collective sense of belonging, unity, and shared responsibility.

National Indigenous Peoples Day stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Indigenous people and their enduring presence on this land. It offers a space for healing the wounds of the past and building a brighter future.

Let us embrace National Indigenous Peoples Day with open hearts and walk together on the path towards understanding and unity — on June 21 and every day.