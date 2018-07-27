Eye surgery patients sent off-Island as wait list grows
Ophthalmologists asking for more doctors
Health PEI has approved sending 150 patients off Island for their eye surgery.
One of the three ophthalmologists who does surgeries on P.E.I. went on medical leave in May and the wait list for surgeries has been growing.
Dr. Andre Celliers, executive director of medical affairs for Health PEI, said the search is on for an ophthalmologist to fill in, and the ophthalmology group has asked for the number of full-time positions on P.E.I. to be increased.
There are currently 6.2 positions, but only half do surgeries.
Celliers said ophthalmologists choose to stop doing surgeries for a number of reasons.
"Sometimes they would do that once they get to a point in their practice where they feel that they have lost the skills or that they are semi-retired, or want to retire from the demanding work in the operating room," he said.
Most P.E.I. ophthalmologists are fee for service, so they can choose how much work they do.
Celliers said in the future Health PEI will ask ophthalmologists to sign a letter of intent or understanding that they will do surgeries.
Celliers said he isn't certain when the ophthalmologist on leave will return.
With files from Island Morning
