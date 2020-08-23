More backpacks, supplies needed for school campaign

With just a couple weeks until students go back to school, organizers of Operation Backpack on P.E.I. say they still haven't reached half of their goal.

The campaign collects school supplies and backpacks for families in need.

Jeannie Cameron, a local entertainer who has been working with the campaign, said it would be "devastating' to have some kids have supplies and some not.

"I've certainly been in that situation where it's just like, 'Wow, how am I going to pull this off?' It's just a stress reliever and it would really make the kids feel proud walking in with a nice new backpack full of stuff that they didn't have to worry about."

Organizers believe COVID-19 concerns are having an impact on donations. They need 500-600 backpacks to meet the demand.

The campaign runs until Sept. 5. School on P.E.I. starts Sept. 8.

