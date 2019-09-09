Dorian damage won't stop P.E.I.'s Open Farm Day

The annual Open Farm Day event that takes place across P.E.I. on Sunday will look a bit different this year thanks to post-tropical storm Dorian.

The storm damaged crops throughout the Maritimes.

In Prince Edward Island, it means fewer farms are participating in an event that invites people to come and learn about agriculture and farming operations. Activities are held on local farms in every county at various times throughout the day.

Twenty-seven farms were slated to participate, but two had to back out due to extensive damage, says Cheryl Drake, Open Farm Day co-ordinator.

Cheryl Drake is the co-ordinator for P.E.I. Open Farm Day. (Submitted by Cheryl Drake)

Island Meadow in York had its flower gardens flattened. Compton's Vegetable Stand in Summerside, which usually has a corn maze open this time of year, also won't be participating.

"Unfortunately, that was flattened as well," Drake said.

'Pretty lucky'

Though some crops have been hard hit, Drake's spirit hasn't been.

She said it is "pretty lucky" that only two of the farms have withdrawn.

"I thought there might have been a few more, but everybody is pulling together and they are going forward with it because you can't do anything about Mother Nature."

Drake said another farm, Alexander Fresh Vegetables in Hope River, doesn't have power. The farm had damage to greenhouses and had some vegetables ruined.

But the farm may have power by Sunday and plans to open its doors either way.

Participating farms can be found at the P.E.I. Open Farm Day website.

