Victoria Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Government offices on P.E.I. will be closed on Monday, May 20, for Victoria Day.

But many businesses and services will remain open.

Here is a list of what is open and closed.

Schools are closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

Island Waste Management will have regular pickup. It is also collecting yard debris so have your bags of leaves ready.

Sobeys stores are open regular hours.

Atlantic Superstores are open regular hours.

Co-op and Foodland stores are open regular hours, except for Foodland Charlottetown and the O'Leary Co-op, which will close at 6 p.m.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart is open regular hours.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the exception of the Granville Street store in Summerside and the Oak Tree store in Charlottetown, which will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

P.E.I. Cannabis stores are open regular hours.

Charlottetown Mall is open regular hours.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but Shoppers Drug Mart is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, stores that have outdoor access are open regular hours.

T3 Transit is operating on its regular schedule.

P.E.I. public libraries are closed.

Provincial and federal government offices are closed.

Municipal offices are closed (which means parking enforcement commissionaires have the day off!).

