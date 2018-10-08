Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many business and services will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Some restaurants, bars and pharmacies will remain open, but it's a good idea to check first.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.

Schools are closed.

Sobeys stores are closed.

Atlantic Superstores are closed.

All Foodland stores are closed.

Souris Co-op will be open regular hours.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed, though some agency stores may remain open.

Charlottetown Mall is closed.

Confederation Court Mall is closed, but Shoppers Drug Mart is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.

Walmart is closed.

Island Waste Management: Monday's collection of garbage and blue bags has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 13.

T3 Transit will not be providing service.

P.E.I. public libraries are closed.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

