Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many business and services will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.
Some restaurants, bars and pharmacies will remain open, but it's a good idea to check first
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
- Schools are closed.
- Sobeys stores are closed.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed.
- All Foodland stores are closed.
- Souris Co-op will be open regular hours.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed, though some agency stores may remain open.
- Charlottetown Mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but Shoppers Drug Mart is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed.
- Island Waste Management: Monday's collection of garbage and blue bags has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 13.
- T3 Transit will not be providing service.
- P.E.I. public libraries are closed.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.