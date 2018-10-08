Skip to Main Content
Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many business and services will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Some restaurants, bars and pharmacies will remain open, but it's a good idea to check first

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

  • All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
  • Schools are closed.
  • Sobeys stores are closed.
  • Atlantic Superstores are closed.
  • All Foodland stores are closed.
  • Souris Co-op will be open regular hours.
  • Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed, though some agency stores may remain open.
  • Charlottetown Mall is closed.
  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, but Shoppers Drug Mart is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart is closed.
  • Island Waste Management: Monday's collection of garbage and blue bags has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 13.
  • T3 Transit will not be providing service.
  • P.E.I. public libraries are closed.
  • Canada Post will not have delivery service.

