Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
PEI·New

Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many business and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Government offices will be closed, and waste pickup moved to Saturday

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services. 

  • All federal, provincial and municipal government offices are closed.
  • Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed, except for Souris Co-op which is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wellington Co-op which is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Atlantic Superstores are closed.
  • Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market will be open noon to 5 p.m.
  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
  • All P.E.I. Cannabis stores are closed.
  • Charlottetown Mall is closed.
  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart is closed.
  • For Island Waste Management Corporation, all drop-off centres as well as the Charlottetown office and customer service centre are closed. Garbage normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Saturday Oct. 17.
  • T3 Transit will not be providing service.
  • P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.
  • Canada Post will not have delivery service.

