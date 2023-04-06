Content
PEI

Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 9. Some restaurants and other venues may be open, but it's a good idea to call ahead first.

Government offices, many stores to shut; some smaller grocery stores staying open

CBC News ·
A sign that says 'sorry we're closed'
Many businesses will be closed on P.E.I. for Thanksgiving Monday, which is a statutory holiday. (Optimarc/Shutterstock)

Here is a list of what will be open and closed for some of the Island's food businesses and public services. 

  • All federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed.
  • Parking at meters is free.
  • Schools are closed.
  • Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores will be closed.
  • Atlantic Superstores will be closed.
  • Brighton Clover Farm in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Mount Edward Grocery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Panda Mart in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Topfresh Asian Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Murphy's Pharmacy on Queen Street and North River Road in Charlottetown, Kinlock Road in Stratford, and Cornwall will be open noon to 5 p.m. Murphy's in Kensington will be open 1-5 p.m. and in Parkdale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will be closed.
  • All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed.
  • Royalty Crossing mall will be closed.
  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Walmart will be closed.
  • Garbage normally collected on Monday will be collected on Saturday, Oct. 14.
  • T3 Transit is not operating, but Maritime Bus will be in service.
  • P.E.I. Public Libraries will be closed.
  • Canada Post will not have delivery service.
