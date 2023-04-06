Thanksgiving Monday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 9. Some restaurants and other venues may be open, but it's a good idea to call ahead first.
Government offices, many stores to shut; some smaller grocery stores staying open
Here is a list of what will be open and closed for some of the Island's food businesses and public services.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices will be closed.
- Parking at meters is free.
- Schools are closed.
- Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores will be closed.
- Atlantic Superstores will be closed.
- Brighton Clover Farm in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mount Edward Grocery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Panda Mart in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Topfresh Asian Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Murphy's Pharmacy on Queen Street and North River Road in Charlottetown, Kinlock Road in Stratford, and Cornwall will be open noon to 5 p.m. Murphy's in Kensington will be open 1-5 p.m. and in Parkdale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will be closed.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed.
- Royalty Crossing mall will be closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but the Lawton's Drug Store in the mall will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart will be closed.
- Garbage normally collected on Monday will be collected on Saturday, Oct. 14.
- T3 Transit is not operating, but Maritime Bus will be in service.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries will be closed.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service.