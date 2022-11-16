Remembrance Day weekend: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and services on P.E.I. will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11, for Remembrance Day — a statutory holiday on the Island.
Schools, government offices to close Monday because Nov. 11 falls on a Saturday
However, schools, government offices, and some businesses will close Monday in lieu, since they are not usually open on Saturdays.
On Saturday, ceremonies will take place across the Island in honour of veterans. The provincial one will be held at the cenotaph beside Province House in Charlottetown, starting at 11:45 a.m. AT.
Here is a partial list of what's open and closed over the weekend. If in doubt about a business not listed here that you want to visit, call ahead to ask if they are open.
- T3 Transit will not operate Saturday, but Maritime Bus will have service between Charlottetown and Halifax. T3 and Maritime Bus will both operate on their normal schedules Monday.
- The weekly Charlottetown Farmers Market will be open on Saturday at its normal hours.
- Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores will be closed Saturday.
- Atlantic Superstores will be closed Saturday.
- Walmart will be closed Saturday.
- A number of Murphy's Pharmacy locations will open for reduced hours on Saturday. Cornwall, Kinlock, Queen Street, Stratford and West Royalty locations will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Kensington will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The rest will be closed. Morell, Rustico, Tyne Valley and Wellington are closed on Monday as well.
- Brighton Clover Farm in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
- Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will be closed Saturday.
- All P.E.I. Cannabis stores will be closed Saturday.
- Royalty Crossing mall will be closed Saturday.
- Confederation Court Mall will be closed Saturday, but the Shoppers Drug Mart will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside will be closed, but the Lawtons Drugs in the mall will be open from noon to 5 p.m.
- All federal, provincial and municipal government offices, including Access P.E.I., will be closed Monday.
- Schools operated by the Public Schools Branch and the province's French-language school board will be closed Monday.
- UPEI and Holland College will be closed Monday.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service Monday.
- All Island Waste Management will have regular curbside garbage collection on Monday.