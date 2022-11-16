Remembrance Day weekend: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and services on Prince Edward Island will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11, for the Remembrance Day statutory holiday.

However, schools, government offices, and some businesses will close Monday in lieu, since they are not usually open on Saturdays.

On Saturday, ceremonies will take place across the Island in honour of veterans. The provincial one will be held at the cenotaph beside Province House in Charlottetown, starting at 11:45 a.m. AT.

Here is a partial list of what's open and closed over the weekend. If in doubt about a business not listed here that you want to visit, call ahead to ask if they are open.