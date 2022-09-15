Queen's funeral holiday: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

The federal and provincial governments have declared Sept. 19 a one-time statutory holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The short notice has forced many businesses and services to adjust their plans. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared a federal holiday Tuesday. P.E.I. followed a short time later with its own announcement of a provincial holiday.

While some businesses and institutions are still planning, here is what we know so far about what's open and closed on Monday.​

All federal, municipal and provincial government offices are closed.

Schools are closed.

Holland College is closed.

The University of Prince Edward Island is closed.

COVID-19 testing sites are open.

Canada Post offices are closed, and will not have a delivery service.

Island Waste Management will have garbage collection as normal. Its offices and Waste Watch drop-off centres in Charlottetown, Brockton, and Dingwells Mills will be closed.

Banks are closed.

Royalty Crossing mall is closed.

Confederation Court Mall is closed but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are open.

Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open noon to 6 p.m.

Panda Mart in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Topfresh Asian Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some Murphy Pharmacies and Food Markets, including Queen Street, Kinlock, Cornwall, Kensington and West Royalty, are open various hours. Others are closed.

P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.

Cannabis P.E.I. stores are closed.

P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.

CBC P.E.I. will continue to watch for more news about what is open and closed for the holiday marking the Queen's funeral.