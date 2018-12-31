New
New Year's: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and services will be closed on New Year’s Day, a statutory holiday in Canada.
Some businesses will have reduced hours on New Year's Eve
Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for supper.
Some businesses will have reduced hours on Dec. 31.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.
- Provincial and federal offices are closed on Jan. 1.
- Municipal offices in Charlottetown close at noon on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2.
- Municipal offices in Summerside close at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2.
- Sobeys stores close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2.
- Atlantic Superstores close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen on Jan. 2.
- Foodland in Charlottetown closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens Jan. 2.
- Co-ops in Souris, O'Leary, Tignish, Wellington and Morell close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2.
- Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market closes at 4 p.m. on Dec.31 and reopens Jan. 1 from noon to 4 p.m.
- All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen on Jan. 2.
- Charlottetown Mall closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens on Jan. 2.
- Confederation Court Mall closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens on Jan. 2., but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens on Jan. 2, but the Lawton's Drug Store is open noon to 5 p.m. New Year's Day.
- Walmart closes at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens Jan. 2.
- Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage curbside on Jan. 1. It will be collected on Jan. 5 instead.
- T3 Transit, Summerside Transit and County Line Express will not be operating Jan. 1.
- P.E.I. public libraries are closed Jan. 1.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service Jan. 1.