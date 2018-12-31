Skip to Main Content
New Year's: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and services will be closed on New Year’s Day, a statutory holiday in Canada.

New Year's Eve might be booming with places to go and see, but New Year's Day — maybe not so much. (Shutterstock/Roman Sigaev)

Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for supper.

Some businesses will have reduced hours on Dec. 31.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

  • Provincial and federal offices are closed on Jan. 1.
  • Municipal offices in Charlottetown close at noon on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2.
  • Municipal offices in Summerside close at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2.
  • Sobeys stores close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2.
  • Atlantic Superstores close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen on Jan. 2.
  • Foodland in Charlottetown closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens Jan. 2.
  • Co-ops in Souris, O'Leary, Tignish, Wellington and Morell close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2.
  • Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market closes at 4 p.m. on Dec.31 and reopens Jan. 1 from noon to 4 p.m.
  • All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen on Jan. 2.
  • Charlottetown Mall closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens on Jan. 2.
  • Confederation Court Mall closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens on Jan. 2., but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.
  • County Fair Mall in Summerside closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens on Jan. 2, but the Lawton's Drug Store is open noon to 5 p.m. New Year's Day.
  • Walmart closes at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens Jan. 2.
  • Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage curbside on Jan. 1. It will be collected on Jan. 5 instead.
  • T3 Transit, Summerside Transit and County Line Express will not be operating Jan. 1.
  • P.E.I. public libraries are closed Jan. 1.
  • Canada Post will not have delivery service Jan. 1.

