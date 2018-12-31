New Year's: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and services will be closed on New Year's Day, a statutory holiday in Canada.

Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out for supper.

Some businesses will have reduced hours on Dec. 31.

Here is a list of what's open and closed for some of the Island's main businesses and public services.

Provincial and federal offices are closed on Jan. 1.

Municipal offices in Charlottetown close at noon on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2.

Municipal offices in Summerside close at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2.

Sobeys stores close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2.

Atlantic Superstores close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen on Jan. 2.

Foodland in Charlottetown closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens Jan. 2.

Co-ops in Souris, O'Leary, Tignish, Wellington and Morell close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 2.

Murphy's Queen Street Pharmacy and Food Market closes at 4 p.m. on Dec.31 and reopens Jan. 1 from noon to 4 p.m.

All P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen on Jan. 2.

Charlottetown Mall closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens on Jan. 2.

Confederation Court Mall closes at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens on Jan. 2., but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

County Fair Mall in Summerside closes at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens on Jan. 2, but the Lawton's Drug Store is open noon to 5 p.m. New Year's Day.

Walmart closes at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopens Jan. 2.

Island Waste Management will not be collecting garbage curbside on Jan. 1. It will be collected on Jan. 5 instead.

T3 Transit, Summerside Transit and County Line Express will not be operating Jan. 1.

P.E.I. public libraries are closed Jan. 1.

Canada Post will not have delivery service Jan. 1.

