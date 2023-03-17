New Year's Eve and New Year's Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many P.E.I. businesses and services will be closed on New Year's Day, after opening for reduced hours on Sunday, Dec. 31.

It's always best to call ahead if you are heading out on an errand, but here is a partial list of what's open and closed on the Island this New Year's Eve and Jan. 1.

Health care

The Kings County Memorial Hospital ER in Montague will be closed the weekend of Dec. 30 and 31, but will be open again starting Jan. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

In Prince County, the Western Hospital in Alberton will be closed Dec. 30 and 31, as well as Jan. 6 and 7.

In Charlottetown, the mental health walk-in clinic at the McGill Centre will be open noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Businesses and government