New Year's Eve and New Year's Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many P.E.I. businesses and services will be closed New Year's Day and have reduced hours on Dec. 31.
It's best to call ahead to check hours if you are heading out to a service or business
Many P.E.I. businesses and services will be closed on New Year's Day, after opening for reduced hours on Sunday, Dec. 31.
It's always best to call ahead if you are heading out on an errand, but here is a partial list of what's open and closed on the Island this New Year's Eve and Jan. 1.
Health care
- The Kings County Memorial Hospital ER in Montague will be closed the weekend of Dec. 30 and 31, but will be open again starting Jan. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- In Prince County, the Western Hospital in Alberton will be closed Dec. 30 and 31, as well as Jan. 6 and 7.
- In Charlottetown, the mental health walk-in clinic at the McGill Centre will be open noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31.
Businesses and government
- Municipal offices in Charlottetown and Summerside will be closed on Dec. 31 and New Year's Day, and reopen Jan. 2. The City of Summerside is hosting a levee day event between 1:30 and 3 p.m. at city hall, however.
- Provincial offices will be closed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores will close New Year's Eve at 6 p.m. and will be closed on New Year's Day.
- Cannabis P.E.I. stores will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve, and will be closed on New Year's Day.
- Atlantic Superstores will close at 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve. They will remain closed New Year's Day.
- Sobeys locations will close Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and remain closed New Year's Day.
- Foodland and Co-op closing times will vary by store, but all locations will be open until at least 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will be closed New Year's Day.
- No Frills in Stratford will be open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 and closed on Jan. 1.
- Confederation Court Mall in Charlottetown will close Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The Shoppers Drug Mart will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside will close Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. and remain closed Jan. 1. Lawton's Drugs will be open New Year's Eve and New Year's Day from noon to 5 p.m.
- Royalty Crossing in Charlottetown will be open Dec. 31 from noon to 5 p.m. It will close New Year's Day and reopen Jan. 2.
- Murphy's Pharmacies closing times vary per store, but most locations will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Here are the hours for the stores that are open.
- The Cornwall Pharmacy is open noon to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and Day.
- The Kinlock Pharmacy is open noon to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and Day.
- The Parkdale Pharmacy is open noon to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and Day.
- Queen Street Pharmacy is open noon to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and Day.
- West Royalty Pharmacy is open noon to 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.
- T3 Transit buses won't be operating on New Year's Day.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service on New Year's Day.
- All P.E.I. public libraries will be closed New Year's Day.
- Island Waste Management will not be doing curbside pickup on New Year's Day; it is scheduled to be picked up on Saturday, Jan. 6.