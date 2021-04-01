New Year's Day and Jan. 3: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many P.E.I. businesses and services, including COVID-19 testing clinics, will be closed New Year's Day. Because the holiday falls on a Saturday, some businesses and services will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 3.
Some stores and services will remain closed on Monday because of the statutory holiday falling on a Saturday
It's always best to call ahead if you are heading out to a store, but here is a partial list of what's open and closed New Year's Day and Jan. 3.
- COVID-19 testing clinics are closed New Year's Day. The clinics in Charlottetown and Borden-Carleton will be open Jan. 2 at 8 a.m.
- Municipal offices in Charlottetown and Summerside close Dec. 31 at noon and reopen Jan. 4.
- Provincial offices will be open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 4. Access P.E.I. in Alberton will be closed Dec. 31 due to staffing shortages.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores and Cannabis P.E.I. stores will close Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and will reopen Jan. 2.
- Atlantic Superstores will close Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and remain closed New Year's Day.
- Sobeys will close Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and remain closed New Year's Day. Foodland and Co-op closing times vary by store, but all locations will be open until at least 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve and will be closed New Year's Day.
- Confederation Court Mall in Charlottetown will close Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. and reopen Jan. 3.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside will close Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. and remain closed Jan. 1. Lawton's Drugs will be open New Year's Day from noon to 5 p.m.
- Royalty Crossing in Charlottetown will close Dec. 31 at 5 p.m and reopen Jan. 2.
- Murphy's Pharmacies in Summerside, Kensington, Morell, Tyne Valley, Wellington, East Royalty and North Rustico will be closed on New Year's Day. The rest will be open until 5 p.m.
- T3 Transit buses won't be operating on New Year's Day.
- Canada Post will not have delivery service on Jan. 3, in lieu of the Saturday statutory holiday.
- Island Waste Management will remain on its regular schedule for curbside pickup, although some offices may be closed Jan. 3.