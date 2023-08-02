Natal Day, Aug. 7: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Most businesses on Prince Edward Island will be open on Aug. 7 for Natal Day, but many government offices will be closed.

While federal government employees won't be working Monday, not all provincial employees on the Island will have the day off.

The P.E.I. government recognizes this date as a civic holiday. Provincial offices in the Prince County area are closed for the day, but offices in Kings and Queens counties will have Aug. 18 off instead, for the Gold Cup Parade.

Public services

Municipal offices in Charlottetown and Summerside will be closed Monday. This means parking commissionaires are off for the day, too.

Access P.E.I. will be closed.

Provincial offices in Prince County — including Access P.E.I. locations — are closed.

Provincial offices in Queens and Kings counties will be open Monday, closing instead on Aug. 19.

P.E.I. public libraries in Prince County will be closed. Libraries in Kings and Queens counties will be open regular hours.

Canada Post will not have delivery service.

T3 Transit will be operating on its normal schedule.

Island Waste Management will have regular curbside pickup, but customer service has the day off.

Groceries

Sobeys in Charlottetown will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. AT.

Atlantic Superstore in Charlottetown will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Foodland in Charlottetown will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Co-op in Morell will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Co-op in Souris will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Co-op in Wellington will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Co-op in O'Leary will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Co-op in Tignish will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Panda Mart in Charlottetown is open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Other businesses