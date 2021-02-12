Natal Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Most businesses on Prince Edward Island will be open on Aug. 1 for Natal Day but many government offices will be closed.
While federal government employees will have the day off, not all provincial employees on the Island will have Monday off.
The provincial government recognizes this date as a civic holiday, and offices in the Prince County area are closed for the day. The rest of the provincial government will have Aug. 19 off for the Gold Cup Parade.
Here is a list of what's open and closed on Aug. 1 for some of the Island's main food stores and other businesses and public services:
- Summerside City Hall will be closed, along with other municipal services.
- Charlottetown City Hall will be closed.
- Access P.E.I. will be closed.
- The premier's office will be open.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries will be open.
- Canada Post stand-alone locations will be closed, for retail locations call your local store.
- Sobeys in Charlottetown will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Atlantic Superstore in Charlottetown will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Foodland in Charlottetown will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Co-op in Morell will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- The Co-op in Souris will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Co-op in Wellington will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Co-op in O'Leary will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Co-op in Tignish will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Murphy's Pharmacy will be open from 8 a.m to 7 p.m.
- Walmart will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- P.E.I. Liquor will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- P.E.I. Cannabis will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Royalty Crossing Mall will be open from 9:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Confederation Court Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The County Fair Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- T3 Transit will be operating on its normal schedule.
- Island Waste Management will be doing regular operations, but customer service has the day off.