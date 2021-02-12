Natal Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Most businesses on Prince Edward Island will be open on Aug. 1 for Natal Day but many government offices will be closed.

While federal government employees will have the day off, not all provincial employees on the Island will have Monday off.

The provincial government recognizes this date as a civic holiday, and offices in the Prince County area are closed for the day. The rest of the provincial government will have Aug. 19 off for the Gold Cup Parade.

Here is a list of what's open and closed on Aug. 1 for some of the Island's main food stores and other businesses and public services: