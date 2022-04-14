Labour Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and services will be closed on Labour Day, Sept. 5 — which is a statutory holiday in Canada.
Some grocery stores will be open on P.E.I. this holiday Monday
Many businesses and services will be closed on Labour Day, Sept. 5, which is a federal statutory holiday in Canada.
Some restaurants and bars will remain open, but it's a good idea to check before heading out.
Here is a list of what's open and closed for some Island services and businesses.
- All federal, municipal and provincial government offices are closed.
- COVID-19 testing sites are closed, as is the COVID-19 vaccine booking line.
- Canada Post offices are closed, and will not have a delivery service.
- Island Waste Management will not have garbage collection. Garbage normally collected on Monday has been moved to Saturday, Sept. 10.
- Royalty Crossing mall is closed.
- Confederation Court Mall is closed but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed but Lawtons Drugs is open noon to 5 p.m.
- Sobeys, Foodland and Co-op stores are closed.
- Atlantic Superstores are closed.
- Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open noon to 6 p.m.
- Panda Mart in Charlottetown will be open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Topfresh Asian Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Murphy Pharmacies and Food Market will be open noon to 5 p.m.
- Walmart is closed.
- T3 Transit is not operating.
- P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
- Cannabis P.E.I. stores are closed.
- P.E.I. Public Libraries are closed.
